Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Snaps At OC Eric Bieniemy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes let his temper flare in a heated discussion with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy over the OC’s decision-making in Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bieniemy called for the Chiefs offense to run out the first-half clock out rather than go for a field goal or score, Mahomes marched over to this OC and appeared to be bickering with Bieniemy over the weak offensive direction. Head coach Andy Reid stepped in and cooled off his young superstar.

Bieniemy told Mahomes “we’re good” as the QB shook his head at the coordinator and got vocal.

The QB spoke on their bickering after the game. “I wanted to go and try to score, that’s just who I am,” Mahomes said.

“Let me have a chance at it,” Mahomes told his coordinator, but the Chiefs went into the half without one last shot.

In the end, Bieniemy may be regretting not going for points. KC went into the half with a 14-10 lead, spoiled by the Colts outscoring them in the second half (10-3). The Colts edged the Chiefs, 20-17, for KC’s first loss of the season.

The two have been glued at the hip throughout Mahomes’ meteoric rise in the league, but offseason debate over Bieniemy leaving the team and an embarrassing loss against the Colts may have frustrations against the OC at an all-time high.

Mahomes finished Sunday’s game 20-of-35 passing for 262 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He and Bieniemy previously quarreled in Week 14 of the 2021-22 season. Despite beating the Las Vegas Raiders on the Sunday night primetime stage, the two got irate on the sideline over a sputtering Chiefs offensive scheme.

“Yeah, it was kind of a little mix-up of the play that we wanted to call in that situation,” Mahomes commented on the 2021 scene. “And then I, like you said, both of us love it. I think that’s the biggest thing: Both of us love being out there playing this sport, being part of the Kansas City Chiefs, and we both were just frustrated more with the game than we were with each other. And so obviously, we got a little frustration there.

“But we talked it out right after and I mean, I love that dude. He loves me and we’ll keep rolling.”