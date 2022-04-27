Foul Play: Suns’ Devin Booker Accidentally Injures GF Kendall Jenner During Pickup Game

Ben Simmons could learn a thing or two from Devin Booker.

Devin Booker, the primary weapon on the red-hot Phoenix Suns, has climbed the NBA ranks by the crisp age of 25.

Developing into one of the Association’s best shooters and leading the Phoenix Suns to the Finals last season — alongside Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton — Book has been getting major W’s on the court.

His biggest W off the court has been dating — or quasi-rumored to be dating — Kardashian sister Kendall Jenner.

Things are getting serious between Book and Jenner, but it appears things got too handsy during a 1-v-1 pickup game when the Suns player accidentally sliced Jenner’s hand with a fingernail.

Jenner said that Booker faced the supermodel and went full Game 7 on her.

“So, we were playing in the pool, and he just took it way too seriously! As did I, by the way. I had the ball, and he was guarding me.“

“He actually ended up cutting my hand open a little with his nail because he took it a little too seriously,” Kendall admitted. “It’s pretty much healed now, so you can’t really see it, but it was a big gash, and it bothered me for like two weeks.”

Booker’s fervor for the game has never been questioned.

The incident reaffirms that he’s willing to go full throttle, no matter the opponent.

Before thinking of tying the knot, Booker will have to climb out of a tied series with the New Orleans Pelicans (2-2).

The two face off in Game 5 on Tuesday night. Booker has been ruled out due to an ongoing hamstring injury. All eyes are on Game 6 for Book’s return.

