Picks For Pelicans-Suns Game 5 — OutKick Bets

For your OutKick Bets Game of the Day, Kayla Knierim is looking to Game 5 between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.

Raise your hand if you had this series between the 1st and 8th seed in the West tied at 2-2? Yeah, neither did we but here we are!

According to PointsBet Sportsbook, the Suns are the 6.5-point favorites heading into tonight with the total sitting at 214.5.

Despite Phoenix being without Devin Booker due to a hamstring injury, and Chris Paul only putting up 4 points in the team’s loss on Sunday, Knierim is still banking on the Suns at -6.5 tonight.

“This Phoenix team is deep enough and has the talent, they just need to step up and pick up the slack,” Knierim pointed out.

Knierim is also hopeful that being back on their home court will help.

“Having home-court advantage should also swing in the Suns’ favor along with the fact that Phoenix is 15-7 ATS in their last 22 playoff games when going in as the favorite,” she said.

If you are looking to put money down on the total of 214.5, Knierim gave a friendly reminder that this total has been exceeded in the last three games of this series — even on a night that CP3 went cold.

So while Knierim said she not touching the total in this game, taking the over wouldn’t be the craziest thing.

Here’s everything Knierim had to say ahead of Tuesday’s game: