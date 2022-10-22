Fossil Fuel Protestors Rush Field, Refuse To Leave And Delay Second Half Of Penn-Yale Football Game

Penn and Yale were getting ready to play the second half of Penn’s homecoming football game, but there was a problem: dozens of protestors had taken up temporary residence at midfield and delayed the start of the half for 90 minutes.

Penn students rush the field nearing the end of halftime of a Penn-Yale football game, protesting climate and community justice from Penn’s administration. pic.twitter.com/LiPkDmC5VO — Bella DiAmore (@belladiamore) October 22, 2022

Penn vs. Yale football game delayed nearly an hour due to on field protest by Penn students. I thought I saw everything until today! pic.twitter.com/T2GLONEeHR — James schmidt (@jschmidt_james) October 22, 2022

A student protest delayed the second half of the Penn-Yale homecoming football game by about an hour and a half. Good for them. Loudspeaker asking students to leave, with reminders that while this is not a sanctioned protest, it is allowed under university open expression rules. pic.twitter.com/tdW1yiWEK3 — Rikker Dockum /ɹɪkɹ̩/ (@thai101) October 22, 2022

The students did eventually exit the field, more than a few of them doing so in handcuffs.

14 STUDENTS FROM FOSSIL FREE PENN ARRESTED!! pic.twitter.com/oKXvb4MMs4 — Fossil Free Penn (@fossilfreepenn) October 22, 2022

Why? Well, apparently it had to do with the University’s involvement with fossil fuel investments. Additionally, the protestors were looking for the school to save the University City Townhomes. These are affordable housing units that are set to be redeveloped.

Most protesters left after an hour, but a handful remained to hold signs calling on Penn to divest from fossil fuel investments, save the UC townhomes affordable housing program, and pay local taxes in the PILOTs program. They were arrested by police. Good for the protesters! — Rikker Dockum /ɹɪkɹ̩/ (@thai101) October 22, 2022

Last month, Penn Senior Executive Vice President Craig Carnaroli wrote that the school does not have “any influence” over the redevelopment plan.

PILOTs stands for “payments in lieu of taxes,” and the push is for Penn to make payments to an Educational Equity Fund governed by the local school district and the City of Philadelphia.

One video posted by Fossil Free Penn, which was involved in the protest shows some fans trying to tear up their banners.

Students are met with violence during peaceful protest



Divest, Reinvest! #fossilfree pic.twitter.com/2Hf3XfeZ1a — Fossil Free Penn (@fossilfreepenn) October 22, 2022

Seeing fierce pushes for progressive causes from Penn students shouldn’t be that surprising. It’s the same school that had transgender Lia Thomas on its swim team, which led to widespread criticism.

Penn led Yale through threequarters by a score of 13-10.

