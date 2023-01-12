Former Zambian Soccer Player Mauled To Death By His Three Dogs

A former soccer player from Zambia has died after being attacked by three of his own dogs.

60-year-old Philemon Mulala’s wife found him in his garden on Saturday, January 7. She called the police, who rushed to his Lichtenburg, South Africa home where he was soon pronounced dead.

Zambian 🇿🇲 football legend, Philemon Mulala has been confirmed mauled to death by his three dogs in his house.



He is best known for scoring two goals in the 1984 CECAFA Cup semi-final against Kenya, on their way to their first ever cup triumph.



It soon became clear that the former soccer star had been mauled to death by his own dogs.

A police statement shines a little more light on how something like this could’ve happened

“She (Mulala’s wife) did not bother to go and check what was wrong [when the dogs were barking] as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs frequently barked at pedestrians and vehicles passing by,” it reads.

It continues by saying that the ex-soccer star’s wife couldn’t find him and her search led her to the garden. There, she made the gruesome discovery.

Mulala’s dogs were removed from his home after his death Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Given his connection to the Zambian National Team, the nation’s football association paid their respects to him.

“It’s such a tragic end. Many who watched him, especially fans of Mufulira Wanderers, have been pouring out their grief,” Zambian FA Spokesperson Sydney Mungala said.

“Many remember him from the national team days, where he won Zambia’s first major post-independence silverware.”

In addition to the Zambian National Team, also known as the Copper Bullets. Mulala also played for clubs like Mufulira Wanderers and Cape Town Spurs.

