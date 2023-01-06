Soccer Analyst Taylor Twellman Leaving ESPN, Media Expert Predicts Interesting New Landing Spot

ESPN is losing its most well-known soccer analyst Taylor Twellman as he announced on Friday he is leaving the network after a 13-year run.

“I can’t believe it’s been almost 13 years at ESPN,” Twellman wrote. “I have learned from the best and enjoyed every second of our soccer coverage: World Cup, UEFA, MLS, US Soccer, FA Cups, Open Cups you name it. Hosting SportsCenter and other programs as a former athlete has been a dream come true. The constructive criticism was vital and so important.”

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, who is certainly plugged into the media landscape, expects Twellman’s next stop to be with Apple, which would make plenty of sense.

Apple TV+ is set to broadcast every MLS game beginning this season after signing a 10-year deal with the North American soccer league worth $250 million per year. ESPN’s deal with MLS expired at the end of the 2022 campaign, and the network has slowly started to broadcast fewer matches outside of subscription-based ESPN+.

With Twellman’s time with ESPN coming to a close, we have to look back at one of the greatest rants in sports TV history.

Twellman eviscerated the USMNT after its loss to Trinidad & Tobago in 2017, which kicked the Americans out of 2018 World Cup qualifying.

“What are we doing? WHAT ARE WE DOING?!?”