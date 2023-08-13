Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae Invites Shooters To Shoot In Her DMs

Videos by OutKick

Danielle Moinet, better known as former WWE Superstar Summer Rae, is making a living modeling. She travels a ton for her work and spends a lot of time in bikinis, which she regularly shares with her 1.7 million follower on Instagram.

With a follower count that high you better believe she receives a lot of DMs on a daily basis. She admitted on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast, that there are a lot of men in her DMs. And despite this she has yet to find Mr. Right.

Summer Rae poses prior to WWE Live. (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)

That’s right, the 39-year-old model is single. Although that could change if some of the men learned how to take selfies. It turns out most of the DMs she receives are from men who don’t know how the proper angles for a decent selfie.

Danielle said in a clip from the appearance, “It’s a lot of selfies like this, so it’s a double chin selfie and they’re like, what is this?”

She then demonstrates some better angles for taking selfies before eventually inviting shooters to shoot in her DMs. She looks at all of the messages and it shouldn’t be too hard to standout from the “come back to wrestling” and “I’m your biggest fan in India” messages.

Or the messages complimenting Danielle on her feet, which she mentions during the podcast, that she also receives. Get a proper angle and try to be a normal person when you shoot your shot.

What do @DanielleMoinet’s DMs look like 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/r8vaOtu4nr — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) August 10, 2023

Possible future in wrestling

Her run as Summer Rae in the WWE started in 2011 and ended in 2017 because of an injury. She enjoyed her time with the wrestling organization and would love to get back into it. Not as a wrestler who performs on a regular basis, but maybe as a manager.

“So, I miss wrestling. I personally wouldn’t, I have a bone spur on a vertebra in my neck and I have Thoracic Outlet Syndrome,” Danielle said. “So, I’m doing good, but at the end of my injury, I kind of have the tingling in my hands where I couldn’t really open doors and that was a little scary to me.

“I don’t think I could wrestle every week and be in that role. And I don’t think that’s my purpose either,” she continued.

“I think, you know, being able to highlight talents, and pull the best out of them and being able to make them the main thing and being able to showcase new younger talent and bring them up with what I know from the business. I would love to do something like that.”

Shoot your shot and who knows what could happen, maybe you’ll be along for the ride as she steps back into the WWE as Summer Rae, the manager.