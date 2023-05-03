C.J. Perry Goes Topless While Bouncing From Festival To Festival

Videos by OutKick

C.J. Perry’s run as Lana in the WWE came to an end almost two years ago when she was released by the wrestling organization. Her last match was a tag team defeat on an episode of Raw that aired on May 31, 2001. Perry and her partner Naomi were defeated by Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

Since then there’s been a lot of speculation about if and when she would get back into the ring. Some thought Perry might join her husband Miro in the AEW. In fact, last summer she seemed to hint at that on Instagram.

Former WWE Superstar has been spending time on the festival circuit (Image Credit: C.J. Perry/Instagram)

In a clip that she appeared in with her husband, Perry asked, “Do you want me to suplex @thejuliahart for touching my husband on @aew or should I cast a spell on her???” Despite the teaser, she hasn’t made a return.

Perry has said on multiple occasions that she wants to return to the WWE. She said she would even shutdown her exclusive content site to do so. As of now, that call hasn’t taken place.

The former Total Divas cast member isn’t exactly just sitting around waiting for the WWE to ask her to bring her brand of entertainment back to the organization. She’s keeping busy.

There’s exclusive content that was mentioned briefly. That takes time and effort to produce. Then there’s the festival circuit, which she’s been on lately. On Tuesday Perry shared a photo dump from her recent trips to Coachella and StageCoach.

Former WWE Superstar Turned Content Machine

It was designed to turn a few heads and it did. She captioned the content, which featured a see-through dress, a topless pic, and a few bikini pics, “Finally recovered from #Coachella & #StageCoach & I need a spicy margarita asap.”

“Where am I heading to next ????? Let me know would you rather hear me talk about these adventures on twitch or a podcast ????”

By all accounts that’s a strong showing on the festival circuit. The attire that leaves very little to the imagination is always a hit.

Adding the cowboy hat – given that cowboy hats are hot right now – to the bikini is a veteran move that not many are confident enough to pull off.

Will we ever see Perry in the ring again? That’s hard to say. Even if we don’t she’s proven with this festival dump that she’s a content creator through and through.

There’s a reason she’s pushing 4 million Instagram followers and her bio reads content creator before it says former WWE Superstar.