Former WWE Star Sara Lee Died By Suicide

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee died by suicide in October.

Lee, who won Season 6 of WWE’s “Tough Enough” reality series, ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and pills. That’s according to Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office documents obtained by TMZ.

The coroner’s report said Lee left “letters of intent” at the scene. Officials suspect Lee suffered a fall just before her death. She was found with bruises and abrasions on her head and body.

Lee participated in WWE-produced “Tough Enough” television show in 2015. She won a one-year WWE wrestling contract worth $250,000.

Lee worked under the NXT team in her WWE stint.

The WWE released a statement on Lee’s tragic passing in October, calling the young competitor “an inspiration to many.”

“As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jtjjnG52n7 — WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2022

Lee married fellow wrestler Cory Weston — known as Wesley Blake in the WWE — in 2017.

They shared three children, daughter Piper, son Brady and a baby boy.

“Sara lived for 30 years. And she lived a lot of beautiful moments in those 30 years,” sister-in-law Courtney White said in a statement to NBC News Friday.

“Her death was a very short chapter in a very beautiful life. A chapter that needs no explanation or comments,” White said. “Seven months ago today she left us and the details matter no more then, than they do now.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com.