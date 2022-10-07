Sara Lee, Former WWE Wrestler and ‘Tough Enough’ Competitor, Dead at 30

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee died at the age of 30. Lee’s family announced her death on Thursday.
While no cause of death was provided, the family’s statement noted that Lee had been struggling with a sinus issue in the weeks leading up to her death.
The family was shocked at the news of Lee’s sudden passing.
“We are all in shock, and arrangements are not complete,” Lee’s mother, Terri, posted on social media. “We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”
Lee posted a gym selfie earlier this week after “finally being healthy” following her sinus issue. She appeared in better spirits in her IG photo.
The caption read, “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row, first ever sinus infection kicked my butt #Saraselfie #gains.”
Lee leaves behind husband Cory James Weston and three children. Weston, 35, is also a WWE wrestler under the pseudonym Wesley Blake.
Sara participated in Season 6 of the WWE-produced “Tough Enough” television show and went on to win the TV challenge. Lee won a one-year WWE wrestling contract worth $250,000. The season premiered in 2015.
Lee worked under the NXT team in her WWE stint.
The WWE released a statement on Lee’s tragic passing, calling the young competitor “an inspiration to many.”
“As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”
Rest in Peace
Tributes poured in lamenting the young wrestler’s death:
