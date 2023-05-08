Former Wisconsin Player Marcus Randle El Gets Life Sentence In Murders

Videos by OutKick

Marcus Randle El, the ex-Badgers wideout who killed two women in 2020, is heading behind bars for life. And then some. Randle El has been hit with two consecutive life sentences in prison for the murder of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester.

The former Wisconsin football player shot McAdory out of fear that she would reveal to police that Randle El was dealing drugs. After killing McAdory, he shot Winchester for witnessing the murder.

Marcus Randle El convicted of multiple murders. (Credit: Rock County Jail)



As detailed by OutKick’s David Hookstead, authorities could not find a murder weapon connected to Randle El and the crime scene in Janesville, Wis.

However, text messages and security footage linked the ex-football player to the crime scene.

“To see my daughter laying there lifeless was heartbreaking,” said Justine Watson, Winchester’s mother. “What was even worse was knowing her daughters have to now go through life without their mother.”

In the end, justice will be served to Randle El. Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory delivered the sentence to the 33-year-old, who is truly set for life in jail. Not only is he due for the double life sentencing, but he will also remain ineligible to file a petition for early release until completing 60 years in the slammer.

Randle El is also known as the brother to former NFL wideout Antwaan Randle El. Marcus’stint in Madison was forgettable, despite early hype. He was unable to break 50 yards receiving before petering out of Wisconsin football.