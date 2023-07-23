Former Vikings DE Arrested For ‘Driving Under Influence’: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Troubled ex-Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was arrested Saturday for a suspected DWI.

It’s the second Vikings-related incident on the road this week and another alarming matter from Griffen.

According to Carver County Jail records, Griffen was arrested in Chanhassen, Minnesota, at 12:41 p.m.

Griffen was released shortly after his arrest.

Former Vikings DE Everson Griffen (Getty Images)

In 2018, Griffen underwent a mental health evaluation after Minneapolis Police Department arrested the four-time Pro Bowler. Griffen threatened to shoot a person at the Hotel Ivy. The Vikings requested that Griffen undergo the evaluation.

Later it was revealed that Griffen suffers from bipolar disorder.

In 2021, Griffen was involved in an erratic scene where he live-streamed himself with a weapon and claimed he was defending himself from a supposed intruder in his home.

On Thursday, Vikings first-round wideout Jordan Addison was cited for driving 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Griffen played for the Vikings from 2010 to 2019. He returned to the team in 2021 and played in nine games. The 35-year-old has not played since his last stint in Minnesota.