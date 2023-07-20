Vikings Rookie Wide Receiver Jordan Addison Cited For Going 140 MPH In His Lamborghini

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was reportedly given a citation for driving 140 miles per hour in his Lamborghini.

According to a police report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Addison was pulled over early Thursday morning.

“Just after 3.a.m., early Thursday morning, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 near Dale Street when they observed a driver in a Lamborghini Urus traveling 140 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone,” the report reads.

The trooper pulled over the Lamborghini and found the Vikings first-round behind the wheel.

“Addison was issued a citation by the Minnesota State Patrol for speed and reckless driving,” the report says.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, however, the report indicates that Addison was the car’s only occupant. Additionally, he didn’t resist arrest or have any weapons on him.

The Vikings selected Addison with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old out of Frederick, Maryland played two seasons at Pitt before transferring to USC for the 2022 season.

Addison had over 3,100 receiving yards on 219 receptions in three seasons during his collegiate career. He also had 29 touchdowns.

