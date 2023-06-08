Former USC Football Player Joshua Jackson Jr. Charged With Raping Three Women

Videos by OutKick

Former USC football player Joshua Jackson Jr. has been arrested and charged with raping three women. He has been charged with four felonies including three felony counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible sexual penetration.

Jackson Jr.’s bail has been set at $1.4 million.

According to the LA Times, police investigators have reason to believe that Jackson Jr. may have been involved in other unreported sexual assaults as well.

Jackson Jr. is accused of raping a female classmate at USC on campus in March. He entered the NCAA transfer portal the next month and earned his degree from the university in May.

“Sexual assault is a heinous crime that cannot be tolerated,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. “These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their assault, now it’s our turn to ensure that justice is done. We will do everything we can to hold the person responsible accountable for his actions.”

Jackson Jr. is also accused of raping a female UCLA student at his USC apartment between June 1 and Sept. 1 of 2020.

Three women he is accused of assaulting have been identified by investigators.

Jackson Jr. signed with the Trojans out of Harbor City, Calif., and did not appear in a game last season.