Former UFC Fighter Turned OnlyFans Model Pearl Gonzalez Wears Fruit Roll-Ups To Gamebred Boxing Press Conference

Former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez made the move to OnlyFans earlier this year. The decision to hop on the exclusive platform hasn’t caused the 36-year-old to turn her back on combat sports. Not yet anyway.

After a 10-5 record as a professional MMA fighter, including an 0-2 record with the UFC, Pearl made the move to boxing. She went 1-1 in two BKFC fights before signing on with UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing at the end of 2022.

Pearl Gonzalez wearing Fruit Roll-Ups at press conference (Image Credit: Red Corner MMA/Twitter)

In her two appearances with Gamebred, Pearl has two wins, her latest a first-round knockout at Gamebred Boxing 3 in November. She makes her return to the ring this weekend against another former UFC fighter turned OnlyFans model and boxer, Gina Mazany.

Being the true showman that she is, Pearl didn’t wait for Saturday’s opening bell in Milwaukee to put on a show. She showed up to the Gamebred Boxing 4 press conference on Thursday wearing nothing but Fruit Roll-Ups.

Yes the fruit-flavored snack. She fashioned a bra and skirt made entirely of Fruit Roll-Ups.

It’s unclear if she has or is looking for a deal with the brand, but she brought a box of them along with her and handed them out to the press.

Pearl Gonzalez wears… fruit rollups… to the #GamebredBoxing4 press conference 😅 pic.twitter.com/P3W1RJAcRT — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) March 30, 2023

Former UFC fighter’s Fruit Roll-Ups outfit (Image Credit: Pearl Gonzalez/Instagram Story)

This isn’t the first time Pearl has sported a Fruit Roll-Up outfit, but it has to be the first time one has ever been worn to a boxing press conference.

Pearl and Gina aren’t the only former UFC fighters on the card this weekend. There are some recognizable names on the card, including a big name aging boxer.

Snack Food Doubling As A Press Conference Outfit Just Makes Sense

Former UFC fighters Joe Riggs, Ronaldo Souza, Anthony Pettis, Jeremy Stephens, Jose Aldo and Vitor Belfort are all set to throw hands. As is 54-year-old Roy Jones Jr, who is taking on Pettis, in what he says is likely his last fight.

The lingerie weigh-in will probably trump all other activities leading into a fight, but the Fruit Roll-Up outfit might be a close second.

The move was able to overshadow a decent fight card for a lower level boxing event. That has to count for something.

GM Luv 💕..



Getting ready to slay the day! 💪🏼👊🏼



How you feelin?? 😘 pic.twitter.com/YhNOrTa5FD — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) February 22, 2023

I followed my heart and it led me to the gym.



🥊 4/1.. I have a date with destiny! 💕



@gamebredboxingpromotions



📸: @photo_julian pic.twitter.com/izJBSzvcom — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) February 14, 2023

It is never too late to be what you might have been. ✨🌿💫



P.S. Thanks to all my new subscribers #itsFREE 😘 pic.twitter.com/tSkb1UklZ6 — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) February 4, 2023

Thank you for the prayers, I love you all! 💕🙏🏽😇



Tough times don’t last, but tough people do! 💪🏼💋 pic.twitter.com/9l3BlynkGK — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) January 24, 2023