Former UCF, FSU QB McKenzie Milton Joining Tennessee Staff

McKenzie Milton is headed to Knoxville where he’ll join the University of Tennessee Volunteers staff as an offensive analyst.

It makes a lot of sense. The move will reunite Milton with Vols head coach Josh Heupelm who he played under at the University of Central Florida.

“I’m just excited to get back into football. I missed it a bunch,” Milton told ESPN. “Tennessee is a special, special place, and I got to see that in March when I came up here to check out spring practice and Pro Day.

“What makes a place truly special is the people. I’ve known half the staff in some way, shape, or form from prior places I’ve been, so it just felt right.”

Heupel isn’t the only one Milton will reunite with at Tennessee. Vols athletic director Danny White was the AD at UCF when Milton was playing there.

Since his playing career came to a close, Milton has kept busy living in the Orlando area. There, he ran clinics and helped UCF athletes with NIL deals. However, according to a Tennessee, this is the Mililani, Hawaii native’s first step in a coaching career.

“McKenzie represents everything that is great about college football,” Heupel said in a statement. “His perseverance, determination and leadership are attributes that made him successful as a player and will no doubt translate to him being an outstanding future coach.

Milton won a National Championship in 2017 while playing for UCF Knights (that’s technically true; go look it up). However, the following season his season was cut short. Milton’s playing career was put in jeopardy after suffering a catastrophic knee injury.

However, after a multi-year recovery, Milton and transferred to Florida State where he played the 2021 NCAA season.

