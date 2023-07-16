Former Teacher Was A Homeless Addict Before OnlyFans Saved Her

Videos by OutKick

OnlyFans model Eliza Rose Watson, real name Emma Burge, made headlines earlier this month when she spent $23,000 to put up billboards in London and New York. Not everyone was a fan of her interesting form of self-promotion.

The billboards, although not intended by her to offend, did offend some who came in contact with them. In fact, one of her billboards was tagged with a message that read, “keep porn off our streets.”

With the attention that her billboards have attracted, Eliza Rose has decided to tell her story about how she went from a homeless drug addict to bringing in more than $130,000 a month on OnlyFans.

The former teacher first started drinking and using drugs as a teenager. Her use of alcohol and drugs picked up in college, but she was able to keep it together enough to graduate. That’s when things took a turn and she her addiction really took off.

“On graduation day, everybody was so happy and they were looking forward to going off to their new jobs and I remember being there and thinking ‘I can’t do any of that,'” she told the Daily Mail.

“I was an absolute train wreck. I felt desperately depressed. I freaked out and then it just became daily. That’s when I hit rock bottom.”

Eliza Rose was drinking all day and using as much as four grams or more of cocaine a day. She says she would do just about anything, except work, for money.

“I would beg, borrow and steal to get the money and sometimes make friends with a man. You don’t look after yourself when you’re an addict. I was so entrenched in it that there didn’t seem to be a way out.”

Eliza Rose Watson Is More Than The OnlyFans Model Who Purchased Billboards

At one point Eliza Rose found herself homeless, sleeping on park benches, or with other drug addicts who still had a place to live. She said, “I didn’t have any money. I didn’t have a bank card. I didn’t have anything.”

“Sometimes I didn’t have a phone. I couldn’t get a job – I couldn’t even sort out claiming benefits.” She continued, “I just got money where I could. I carried around my things in a rucksack.”

Life at this time included a lot of ambulance rides, interactions with police and arrests, and suicide attempts. It wasn’t until one of her mother’s work colleagues, who was a recovering addict, was introduced to her that she started to turn her life around.

Before OnlyFans, she went back to school and started working as a teacher. The paychecks weren’t cutting it and in 2019 she was introduced to the exclusive content platform.

When lockdowns were implemented in early 2020, due to the pandemic, her account exploded. She said, “I opened it in 2019. Then came lockdown and it just went nuts and it took off in a big way.”

“I shared a lot about mental and emotional wellbeing and back at that time it connected with quite a few people,” she added. “People wanted to join not just to see more hot pictures but to talk to me about it.”

There you have it another OnlyFans success story. One you can certainly sympathize with. She’s more than the content creator who spent thousands on billboards.

Eliza Rose is a former drug addict turned success story. The content keeps the money rolling in and the business now employs five people. When you support her content you’re supporting a small business.