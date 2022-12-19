Former Reds Pitcher Tom Browning, Who Threw The Only Perfect Game In A Turf Stadium, Dies At Age 62

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning died Monday at the age of 62.

The Boone County Sheriff’s department released a statement saying that they received a call around 1:00PM regarding a man not breathing.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a 62-year-old-man, later identified as Thomas L. Browning, unresponsive on a couch inside the home,” the statement read.

The statement goes on to say that life-saving measures were unsuccessful and that Browning was declared dead at 1:13PM. No foul play is suspected.

Sheriff Michael A. Helmig reports the death of former Cincinnati Reds pitcher, Tom Browning. pic.twitter.com/ukwZhVTZ6p — Boone County Sheriff’s Office (@BooneSheriffKY) December 19, 2022

Browning, also known as ‘Mr. Perfect,’ is a Cincinnati Reds legend

He pitched for the Cincinnati Reds from 1984-94 and for the Kansas City Royals in 1995. Between 1986-90, Browning started 178 games for the Reds.

Tom Browning played for the Cincinnati Reds from 1984-94. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

He led the National League in starts in four of those five seasons and had the most starts of anyone in baseball over that stretch.

Browning won the 1990 World Series with the Reds and is perhaps most famous for throwing the 12th perfect game in Major League Baseball history. It remains the only perfect game in Reds history.

He became just the third left-handed pitcher to record a perfect game with a 1-0 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati on September 16, 1988. His perfect game is also the only one ever thrown inside a stadium with artificial turf.

His perfect game took just 1:51 to complete, making it the third quickest in the modern era. That’s not surprising, since Browning worked quickly.

I texted my dad, a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan, and asked what he remembered most about Browning.

“He pitched faster than anyone I ever remember. He would just get the ball back from the catcher and throw it,” he said. Modern pitchers could take a note from the late Tom Browning.

Tributes pour in for Tom Browning

Across Twitter, many people posted heartfelt tributes to Browning.

RIP my friend Mr. Perfect Tom Browning. We shared some great times as well as the same birthdate 4/28. You will be missed — Barry Larkin (@BarryLarkin) December 19, 2022

Never forget when Tom Browning left the Reds' bullpen during a game at Wrigley, went across the street and hung out on one of the apartment rooftops 😂



RIP to an absolute LEGEND 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UN7DqrleKq — The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) December 19, 2022

RIP Tom Browning.He had the best 84-86 mph high spin rate 4-seam fastball at the top of zone of any LH pitcher of his era.He threw a perfect game,won a World Championship,sat in the Wrigley Field stands during a #Reds game & took part himself during his own contract negotiations. — Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 (@JimBowdenGM) December 19, 2022

Browning’s legendary move to sit on the Wrigley rooftops during a game undoubtedly sparked an idea for current Reds star Joey Votto, who watched a game this season from the stands at Great American Ballpark.

RIP, Tom Browning. You will be missed by all Reds fans, even those of us who were too young to remember seeing you pitch.