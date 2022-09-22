Injured Joey Votto Watches Game From Stands With Fans

Joey Votto has always wanted to see a Reds game from the stands.

On Wednesday night, he did just that.

The 39-year-old Votto, who underwent season ending surgery in August for a torn rotator cuff, walked around Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park to take in the game from a fan’s perspective.

Wearing the jersey of another Reds great, Barry Larkin, Votto spent time hanging and taking photos with fans. Most of those fans were absolutely shocked to see the six-time All-Star just chilling in person while the Reds played the Red Sox.

The Joey Votto Ball Park Tour ❤️ pic.twitter.com/30g41ykCzy — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 21, 2022

“I’ve Always Wanted To See What A Game Was Like Live”

During the bottom of the third inning, Votto joined the Reds’ Bally Sports Ohio broadcast booth with Larkin and play-by-play announcer John Sadak. While in the booth, Votto explained how excited he was to interact with the fans.

“I’ve never walked the stands, and I’ve always wanted to see what a Reds game is like live,” Votto said. “I’ve always wanted to connect with the fans. And I was able to take a tour of the stadium.”

“It is, first of all, beautiful,” Votto added. “And the fans seem happy to see me. They were surprised…it was such a great experience, there’s so many great places to sit here.”

CINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 13: Jake Fraley #27 and Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrate after Fraley scored a run in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park on August 13, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The 16-year veteran has had a tremendous career that some believe may make him a future Hall of Famer. He has a career average of .295 with 396 homers, 1016 RBIs and 2,093 hits.

In the video the Reds social media account posted of Votto making his way thru the stadium and corridor, you see young fans freaking out and unable to hold in their excitement. That’s what sports is all about.

So props to Votto. It’s always cool to see professional athletes just be normal and real.