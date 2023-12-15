Former Professional Wrestler Tyrus Slams Progressive Ideology, Democrat Cities And TO On ‘Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich’

Videos by OutKick

Former professional wrestler Tyrus slammed the effects of woke ideology in society during his appearance on “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich.”

One of the biggest side effects of woke ideology is that terrible living conditions in progressive cities. As such, once-beautiful places like Washington D.C, San Francisco and New York are miserable places to live in.

Tyrus believes that the terrible nature of the cities leads to many big-name athletes refusing to play in San Francisco. He highlighted that the Giants aggressively pursued Shohei Ohtani and offered him the same deal the Los Angeles Dodgers did. However, Ohtani ended up choosing to stay in Southern California, likely because of the terrible condition of San Francisco.

“Just driving to work is a battle,” Tyrus said. “The homeless crisis is unbelievable there. It is literally a walking minefield of human feces. That is not an exaggeration.”

On top of poop-infested streets, crime and drug rates within the city are astronomical. Not only does that affect whether high-level athletes play in the Bay Area, but it affects fan attendance as well.

“Fans aren’t coming to the games anymore because they don’t feel safe,” Tyrus said.

“I wouldn’t play in D.C. or San Francisco or Chicago,” he added. “It’s not worth the risk to your family…You can’t be mad at him.”

The former professional wrestler also took issue with Terrell Owens’ recent comments about race in America. Owens, a former NFL wide receiver, said that Colin Kaepernick’s protest of the national anthem highlighted how (in his mind) poorly white people view Black people.

“I never would have thought it would have created the firestorm that it has. Never thought this guy would never step back on the football field because of that,” Owens said on “The Jason Lee show.” “But it really shed light on really kinda how this would works and really how a lot of the white people see us…like I said, who would’ve thought that it took a knee to bring all of this back to life,”

Tyrus pointed out that former Nike owner Phil Knight (himself a white man) used his company to help spread Kaepernick’s message. He also added that countless other white people – including Kaepernick’s adopted parents – helped him become successful.

“White people are also the ones who supported him,” Tyrus said. “Who do you think was cutting those checks at Nike for him? Who do you think was giving him those opportunities to shoot documentaries? Who do you think adopted and raised him? White people!”

Tyrus also found Kaepernick’s stance to be shortsighted because he chose to forget all the good things that America enables its citizens to enjoy.

“(America allows us) to do things like play football, basketball, wrestle, sit on a show and get paid to give my opinion,” Tyrus said. “Whatever you’re born into (in other countries), that’s your fate. If you’re born into a bakery, and your father’s a baker, you’re going to be a baker.”

He finished by saying that the attitude Owens and Kaepernick hold sums up the motives progressives have when sharing these viewpoints.

“It was never about equality for a lot of these so called liberal progressives, it was about advantage,” Tyrus said.