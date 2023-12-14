Terrell Owens: Colin Kaepernick’s Protest ‘Shed Light On’ How ‘White People See Us’

Videos by OutKick

Terrell Owens shared some truly unhinged comments about Colin Kaepernick refusing to stand during the national anthem.

Kaepernick infamously refused to stand during the national anthem way back in 2016 when he was with the 49ers, and it set the NFL world on fire. Fans revolted, several players sided with Kaep, many more did not kneel and Roger Goodell had a crisis on his hands of unprecedented proportions.

That anthem issue has since thankfully died down, but that didn’t stop Terrell Owens from uncorking a scorching hot take:

The protest exposed how white people feel about black people.

Terrell Owens shares wild take about Colin Kaepernick.

Instead of breaking down all the evidence and information regarding why people don’t like Kaepernick, the former NFL receiver decided to play a tried and true card. The card of racism!

“I never would have thought it would have created the firestorm that it has. Never thought this guy would never step back on the football field because of that. But it really shed light on really kinda how this would works and really how a lot of the white people see us. For so many years, we’ve tried to voice that, I mean, 400-plus something years we’ve been telling you these are some of the things that have been going on and it took … like I said, who would’ve thought that it took a knee to bring all of this back to life,” Owens said on “The Jason Lee Show.”

You can listen to his full comments below, and send me your reaction to this unhinged insanity to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

TO offers wild spin on Kaepernick not being liked.

To be clear, I’m against anyone kneeling for the anthem, and I don’t care what your race is. It was just as stupid when Matthew Stafford did it as it was when Kaepernick did it. Playing the race card is a sign of not having any other argument.

As for the actual history of the situation, TO seems to just be ignoring all the things Kaepernick did that sparked outrage. The anthem was just one part of the issue.

Let’s run down a quick list of some of Kaepernick’s worst and most polarizing:

Does TO really think this situation was simply about exposing how white people think about black people?

What does that even mean? Can Terrell Owens be a little more specific? How exactly do white people see black people in America? Last time I checked, we’re living in the most equal time in human history. Did I miss something?

Of course not, but Owens doesn’t seem interested in the facts. He seems more interested in pushing a narrative that it had to be about racism.

Look at the list above, swap Kaepernick out, put a generic white person in and then ask yourself if you think people would still be upset. The answer for any rational person is obviously yes.

We can’t let people spin what has happened with Kaepernick and revise history. The facts are the facts, and OutKick and myself will always tell the truth, even if others won’t. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.