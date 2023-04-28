Former Porn Star Elsa Jean Revealed That One Of Her Uncles Commented On Her First Scene On Pornhub

Videos by OutKick

Former porn star Elsa Jean has a lot of stories to tell. At just 26, she’s lived a wild life up to this point, getting her start in the adult industry prior to her 18th birthday.

When her parents divorced when she was just 7, she was put on a path that eventually led to her finishing high school early so that she could start working. She explained all of that and more on the Unfiltered podcast hosted by Holly Randall.

Former porn star says her uncle commented on her first scene (Image Credit: Elsa Jean/Instagram)

“We were very poor, it was just me and my mom and my sisters and my grandparents didn’t really work, they were older,” she said. “My dad didn’t give any child support or anything like that.”

“So I worked very young and I finished high school actually at 16, because I needed to work and then I started stripping, underage actually. And then I got into porn at 18.”

After porn, Elsa got into being a Playboy model and launched a very successful OnlyFans. While her family found out early on that she was in the adult industry, it’s not a subject she has ever discussed with them.

She thinks that one of her aunts might have exposed her porn career to her mother. The reveal, she believes, came shortly after one of her uncles left a comment on her first scene on Pornhub.

Everyone Has That One Family Member Who Just Can’t Help Themselves

That’s right, Elsa has one of those uncles. Stumbling upon your niece on a porn site is one thing, leaving a comment on the scene is pure insanity.

“I don’t know how [my mom] found out, probably other family members. I know at the very beginning, this is so sick, but one of my uncles commented on my first scene on Pornhub,” she explained.

“So I think that set my aunt off and I think she was the one that maybe exposed everything, I’m not sure. But yeah, they found out quick.”

Much like there were no discussions about her porn career, she still doesn’t engage in those conversations with her family about her OnlyFans career. An OnlyFans career that took off during her relationship with her now ex-fiancé, former Timberwolves guard Bryn Forbes.

Forbes was allegedly threatened by her success leading to his arrest earlier this year on assault charges.

Luckily, for her subscribers, Elsa didn’t let the incident slow her down. She dropped Forbes like a bad habit and is approaching a million likes on her exclusive content.