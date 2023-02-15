NBA Guard Bryn Forbes Arrested For ‘Repeatedly Striking’ Girlfriend

Videos by OutKick

NBA guard Bryn Forbes was arrested early Wednesday morning in San Antonio following a physical altercation with his girlfriend after he allegedly struck her several times. The woman was transferred to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

According to KSAT, the 29-year-old free agent, who the Minnesota Timberwolves waived Feb. 9, was apprehended at La Cantera Resort and Spa around 5:15 a.m.

The two were fighting on a drive back to the resort, and it escalated once they arrived. He was charged with misdemeanor family violence, and Forbes’ bail was set at $2,500.

Forbes’ most prominent role in seven seasons of NBA basketball came with the San Antonio Spurs from 2016-21. Forbes was a key part of the Spurs’ rotation from 2018 to 2020, averaging more than 25 minutes a game.

In 2018-19, Forbes played a full season and averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists (all career highs).

Forbes joined the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the 2020-21 season. This was the season Forbes established himself as a proficient 3-point shooter making 45% from beyond the arc.

He jumped back to San Antonio in 2021; he joined the Denver Nuggets in the latter half of the season as part of a three-team trade.

After letting his 3-point averages slipped this year with Minnesota, Forbes became a roster casualty ahead of the trade deadline.

