Former Police Officer Bullied Off The Force Because Of Bikini Pics Does Battle With Trolls

Leanne Carr left her job as a police officer after 14 years to become a full-time fitness model. She was forced to leave her job on the force due to bullying and harassment from her co-workers.

The former officer-turned-fitness-influencer’s troubles all started while she was on sick leave. Over the seven month period, she started firing off bikini pictures of herself on vacation.

This didn’t sit well with many of Leanne’s fellow officers and after dealing with the negative response she decided to make the career change in 2020.

She announced at the time, “Sadly I’ve had to close the door to the negativity I’ve endured from my colleagues for my own sanity and to protect my own mental health. I haven’t had my say about my ordeal but I will, in good time.”

Since calling it a career in law enforcement, Leanne added streaming to her social media influencer portfolio and last October she joined OnlyFans.

Being a content creator is a lot of work, but it beats having to chase around bad guys for a living. While she has fully-embraced her new career path, she does like to send out reminders of her time with the Lincolnshire Police.

Leanne sent one out this week that she captioned, “When someone says you can’t do it. Do it twice, and take pictures.”

Leanne Carr Is One Fitness Influencer Who Knows How To Deal With Trolls

Leanne, as with anyone making a living on social media, also has to deal with trolls. The best course of action is to ignore the comment section.

That’s easier said than done and for some they welcome the back-and-forth with the trolls. When they showed up on her recent reminder that she used to be an officer, Leanne decided to trade with them.

One of the trolls commented on the side-by-side picture, “Now take the makeup of and do your job(don’t sexualize the work place).”

Leanne responded by telling the troll to shut up and when they refused, she came over the top with, “just sub to my onlyfans already.. you seem frustrated.”

While the response shut that commenter down, others were more than ready to step in for combat. Another said, “she’s not a serving officer. No force in the UK would allow this, hence no force markings.”

Everyone loves a good “Karen” insult from time to time and that’s what Leanne went with in response to this one. She replied, “ok Karen… try again.”

Nothing like a good battle with a couple of trolls on social media to get the blood pumping. It’s not the healthiest way to interact with people, but nobody wants to eat vegetables all the time.

Plus, everyone knows you can fuel a decent workout with comments from online haters.