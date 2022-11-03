Former Police Officer Bullied Into Quitting Her Job Because Of Racy Pics Joins OnlyFans

Anyone who ends up losing their job due to posting racy content on the internet somehow manages to land on their feet. It’s funny how that works out.

Former police officer Leanne Carr became a full-time fitness model after quitting her job of 14 years in 2020. When she made the announcement she claimed she was bullied, harassed and victimized by her fellow officers.

Former police officer turned fitness model (Image Credit: Leanne Carr/Instagram)

Part of her announcement read, “Sadly I’ve had to close the door to the negativity I’ve endured from my colleagues for my own sanity and to protect my own mental health.

“I haven’t had my say about my ordeal but I will, in good time.”

She served as a police officer for 14 years with the Lincolnshire Police in Bourne, England, as a police constable, sergeant, and inspector, before calling it quits. The career move has been a successful one.

Since walking away from her job, Leanne has built a following of more than 128,000 on Instagram. She’s done so by regularly showing off her high level of fitness. In addition to Instagram, she streams video games and workout content on Twitch.

OnlyFans Is Usually The Next Step

Earlier this week the 37-year-old decided to take the next step in social media influencing. She launched an OnlyFans page.

On Monday, Leanne captioned her first post on the subscription-based platform, “As it’s Halloween I wanted my first post to be a treat.

“So excited to have this page up and running and for your support… more treats incoming.”

If you’re going to jump, you might as well do so with both feet. Turning a large following into subscribers is jumping in with both feet. Moreover, it’s a good business move if you’re tying to make a living online.