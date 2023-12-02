Former Paramedic Has Gone From Saving Lives To Cashing In Big On OF

Videos by OutKick

A paramedic’s joke about joining OnlyFans after she decided it was time to make a change turned into big money that allowed her to leave the stress that goes along with saving lives behind for good.

Following the death of her father last year, Kat Greenway fell into a dark place. It was during this time that she first started contemplating changing her career.

What first started as a joke became serious soon after she went for it. The mom of five earned enough money to transition to content full-time.

Kat, who goes by the name Basic Southern Babe on the exclusive content platform, told the Daily Star, “I was in a dark place after my dad’s death and I was floundering and joking about making an account.”

She continued, “I thought about it and decided I would just see what it was all about. It ended up directing my focus and boosting my self-confidence like I have never had before.”

Kat’s self-confidence wasn’t the only thing that received a boost from launching a page. Her bank account received one as well.

Enough of a boost for her to leave the paramedic profession and the time away from her family during holidays behind for good.

The Move From Paramedic To Content Creator Has Been A Beneficial One For Kat Greenway

Kat’s spending more time at home these days and earns roughly what she did in a year as a paramedic in a single week these days. She’s built up a fan base of thousands that have changed her life and the life of her family.

“Overall it’s very positive attention,” she said. “You will always get an outlier here and there but there are 10,000 people that pay to talk to me or see pictures of me which is amazing.”

The support goes beyond her paying customers. Her friends have been supportive of the career change and up to this point she’s been able to keep most of her family and kids in the dark.

Talk about making the most of her career change. No headaches from a stressful job or from family members that aren’t down with it. Just collecting those payouts from all of those $20 a month subscriptions.