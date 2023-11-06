Former Cop Turned OnlyFans Star Reveals Insane Earnings, Says Family No Longer Worries About Her Safety

Videos by OutKick

Cece Leigh’s family is more than okay with her pivot from law enforcement to adult entertainment.

Cece, who also goes by the Florida Beach Bunny, decided to step away from law enforcement and now pursues a career in the adult entertainment/OnlyFans sector.

Cece Leigh pivoted from being a cop to being an OnlyFans and adult entertainment star. (Credit: Cece Leigh/Instagram/@fl_beach_bunny_)

It seems to be working because she has just under 100,000 Instagram followers (who’s ready for another OutKick boost), and revealed on the “The Antihero Podcast” that she immediately started making major money. I believe that’s what the kids like to call stacking racks.

“In the first five weeks, I made $100,000,” Cece explained to Brent Tucker – a former American Joyride guest! – and his co-host Tyler.

OnlyFans star Cece Leigh says family is fine with her doing adult content.

However, that wasn’t the only part that caught my attention. Cece, who seems like a classic OutKick find, revealed her family is more than okay with her career change because they no longer have to worry about her getting shot in the line of duty.

“They’re like, ‘Go get the money.’ You’re safe.’ A lot of them were like, ‘[Sigh of relief] Okay, cool.’…They were scared. They were scared of me getting shot because one of my close friends got shot and passed away,” Cece explained on the podcast (which is wildly entertaining and a great find).

She also revealed her family is very aware of her content, and “aren’t mad about it.” You can check out the clip of her comments below. Something tells me this one might blow up.

Cece seems to love her career pivot.

I bet when you woke up today and checked OutKick as many of you reading this do multiple times a day (thanks for the support!), you probably didn’t expect to see an OnlyFans star talking about how her family is okay with it because it’s safer than being on the streets.

We certainly do some OnlyFans coverage and plenty of content involving cops. However, those don’t really clash often.

Enter Cece Leigh. She’s making a ton of money online shooting porn with her husband and other adult content, and her family is happy for her to not be in the streets. If this story isn’t perfect for OutKick, then I don’t know what ever would be.

As many OutKick readers know, I know several women in adult entertainment. Don’t make a big deal about it. You cross paths with a lot of people in the content game. It’s the nature of the beast, and what I will say is that logically speaking, adult entertainment is almost certainly safer than getting shot at.

Cece Leigh certainly seems to think so.

Find me by the sea 🌊 pic.twitter.com/ivEgcAzr0k — Cece (@Fl_beach_bunny_) November 5, 2023

We might have to get Cece on the podcast. Let’s not rule it out! Seems like the perfect kind of crossover content that checks all the OutKick boxes. Also, in all seriousness, if you haven’t watched my interview with Brent Tucker, then I suggest you clear your schedule and do it right now. The former Delta Force operator is a DAWG and absolutely hilarious.