Former Ohio State Quarterback Art Schlichter Facing Drug Charge

Art Schlichter, a former Ohio State quarterback, is once again in trouble with the law. Schlichter is facing drug charges after an apparent overdose in an Ohio hotel room.

Per the Columbus Dispatch, the former Ohio State quarterback was found unresponsive inside a central Ohio hotel room and had to be resuscitated with Narcan. Schlichter’s room was filled with drug paraphernalia and cocaine.

Schlichter has since been charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and is scheduled to appear in a Franklin County Court on Friday.

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with possessing cocaine. https://t.co/2z7gQCznxr pic.twitter.com/weX711Xbch — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) October 11, 2022

Schlichter Was A Two-Time All-Big Ten QB At Ohio State

Art Schlichter was at one point one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Ohio State history. He played for the Buckeyes from 1978 to 1981 and threw for more than 7,500 yards with 50 touchdown passes. He was a Heisman Trophy candidate and the Colts selected him with the fourth pick in the 1982 NFL Draft.

Because of multiple gambling suspensions, Schlichter’s NFL career last just 13 games. He’s been in and out of prison ever since.

Schlichter was previously arrested and jailed for theft and fraud. His fraud charge resulted in a lengthy prison sentence – he served nine years before being paroled in June of 2021.

Last year, former Franklin Country prosecutor Ron O’Brien told the Indianapolis Star newspaper of Schlichter: “(He) is a career criminal engaged in fraud as a career. He just cannot help himself. He will do this the rest of his life.”

The ex-Ohio State quarterback now faces six to twelve months in prison if convicted.

