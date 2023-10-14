Former Nickelodeon Star Turned Playboy Bunny Hints At Relationship With MLB Player In Her New Music Video

Videos by OutKick

Former Nickelodeon star Madisyn Shipman, who not long ago took her talents over to Playboy, is spending some of her cash from that endeavor on funding her music career. On Friday, she dropped the music video for her new song “Baseball Games.”

While I wouldn’t expect this to end up as the theme for the MLB postseason or anything, there are aspects of the video that are entertaining. I’ll just say that it’s a music video from a child star who is now a Playboy bunny. That should set the appropriate expectations.

Little did I know when I first came across the video that it was more than a wannabe postseason banger. Madisyn is apparently hinting at a relationship with an unnamed Major League Baseball player throughout the video.

I’m not sure how I ended up here. One minute I’m checking out a Playboy Bunny’s music video, the next minute I’m getting sucked into some relationship mystery involving the seller of exclusive content and a professional baseball player.

According to the Daily Mail, Madisyn has been “talking to her mystery man for the past year and a half.” He’s an MLB pitcher, who is not participating in the postseason.

There are supposedly hints about the pitcher’s identity sprinkled throughout the video. I missed them all the first time around so I had to rewatch the video in order to follow along with what the internet sleuths have laid out.

You can blame the stepping to the plate in knee high boots or the twerking around the pitcher’s mound. Either of them are probably to blame.

Madisyn Shipman Is Putting Her Playboy Money To Good Use

If you follow along with what the detectives spent way too much time looking into, including the Daily Mail, then they clues lead to Noah Syndergaard.

Now I know what you’re thinking, he’s not an MLB pitcher anymore. He was released at the end of August by the Guardians. I agree, but let’s see what the “evidence” has to say.

According to the alleged evidence, there’s a guy in the music video with blonde hair pulled back that resembles Syndergaard. I checked the tape again and can confirm that there is a guy who looks like the former pitcher in the video.

The alleged lookalike is said be wearing a chain. I had to check again and can confirm that he’s wearing a chain. What’s the significance of the chain? Something to do with leaving a necklace mark on his catcher’s skin when he played for the Mets.

Not convinced that it’s Syndergaard? Me neither. But Madisyn does follow him on Instagram and the No. 34, a number Syndergaard has worn on multiple occasions throughout his career also appears in the video on her uniforms.

I personally don’t think of Syndergaard when I think of the number 34. My go to for that number is Nolan Ryan, who unlike Syndergaard, still hasn’t lost his fastball.

Getting lost in all of this is what I get for thinking that a music video was simply a music video these days. Some will say she’s in a relationship with free agent Noah Syndergaard.

I’m going with she’s in a relationship with Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan. The people can decide.