Former Nickelodeon Star Now A Playboy Bunny: ‘My Fans Love It!’

Videos by OutKick

In a somewhat stunning development, former Nickelodeon star Madisyn Shipman has joined Playboy.

No, going into the world of adult entertainment isn’t the shocking part. That’s pretty much what every single person on the planet is doing in 2023.

But most folks are dabbling in OnlyFans right now, not Playboy. Frankly, I didn’t even known Playboy still existed.

But Shipman — who starred in something called “Game Shakers” from 2015-2019 — is here to declare that the bunny is still very much alive, at least in the digital world.

The actress told Fox News Digital that a friend from Nickelodeon, who went on to work for the brand, introduced her to the platform.

“(It encourages creators to) express themselves, their creativity and their sexualities unapologetically,” she said.

“I always said, especially to my fans, that I was never going to join a paid creator platform because I didn’t want to show my body,” the now-20-year-old continued. “That was the biggest thing. That’s not how my goals align. So I made this clear to Playboy, and they said, ‘You don’t have to do that.’ That’s the great thing about Playboy.

“If you want to show everything, you’re more than welcome to, but you don’t have to.”

Madisyn Shipman attends Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Nickelodeon star Madisyn Shipman joins Playboy

Well, you learn something new every day, I reckon. When the rest of the world joins OnlyFans, the Nickelodeon up-and-comers are joining Playboy. It actually makes sense, though, because the last time Playboy was relevant was also the last time Nickelodeon was relevant.

Does anyone and I mean anyone know what “Game Shakers” is? Never heard of it until I started researching Madisyn Shipman here. Apparently Kel Mitchell from Kenan & Kel was on it? Who knew?

PS: how great was Kenan & Kel? THAT was the peak of Nickelodeon. It’s streaming on Paramount+ right now so I’m re-watching it and man, does it hold up. Unreal time period.

Anyway, back to Madisyn, who strips down to lingerie or tiny bikinis for her Playboy fans. Shockingly, they love it.

“My fans love it,” she said to the surprise of nobody. “And it just goes to show you that you don’t have to show your body to make money and to make this a lucrative thing for you. I’m now able to fully self-fund my music career, which is wonderful. I have my own house. I’m fully taken care of.

“I’ve got so much financial freedom and I truly wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for Playboy.”

What a comeback story. The American dream in action.