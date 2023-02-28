Former NFL RB Zac Stacy Sentenced To Six Months In Jail After Violently Assaulting Girlfriend

Videos by OutKick

Former NFL running back and woman abuser Zac Stacy will be spending time behind bars after evidence surfaced of him physically assaulting the mother of his child in 2021.

Stacy received six months in prison and one year of probation, as reported by WESH 2 News. He pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

READ: FORMER NFL RB ZAC STACY VICIOUSLY ATTACKS EX-GIRLFRIEND IN FRONT OF TODDLER

The former St. Louis Rams running back was first hit with battery charges related to two events where Stacy brutally assaulted Kristin Evans.

BREAKING: Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy viciously attacks his ex-girlfriend in front of their 5 month old son: pic.twitter.com/tE3kUpcM5p — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2021

Update: Kristin Evans, Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend who he viciously attacked, speaks out urging the public to help the police find him. pic.twitter.com/drzoXJQfIs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2021

In the first reported instance in 2021, Evans sought medical attention after Stacy allegedly attacked her during a dispute over rent money.

Evans said, via court documents filed to an Orange County, Fla. judge, “[Stacy] punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.”

More harrowing evidence of Stacy’s abuse appeared on August 2021. A video emerged showing Stacy hurling Evans against a television and repeatedly hitting her over the head while their 5-month-old son was inches away. According to Evans, she at one point fell on her son during Stacy’s rampage.

Stacy played in St. Louis for two seasons (2013-14) and played his final year for the New York Jets in 2015.