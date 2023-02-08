Former NFL QB Jake Plummer Is A Mushroom Farmer Now If You Couldn’t Tell

Videos by OutKick

Remember former Denver Bronco (and Cardinals) QB Jake Plummer? Well, apparently he’s now a mushroom farmer in Colorado and I gotta tell ya, he’s NAILED the part.

Plummer reemerged out of nowhere last summer when his new passion went semi-viral – more on the ‘shrooms in a bit – and he made another cameo Wednesday at radio row ahead of the Super Bowl.

Well, at least I think it was Jake the Snake!

Former Broncos QB Jake Plummer looking lean and healthy. We talked Sean Payton, Russell Wilson. #9sports pic.twitter.com/NVNzCvu5JP — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 8, 2023

Jake Plummer has certainly embraced the mushroom farmer look.

Jake Plummer is an ELITE mushroom farmer in Colorado

Holy cow! Jake Plummer is ALL IN on the mushroom farmer look, and I dig it. Some NFL players keep up with their physique post-retirement, at least for a while.

But Jake the Snake here isn’t even recognizable anymore. If the Twitter caption didn’t give it away, you could have given me a billion guesses and I wouldn’t have ever come close to saying Jake Plummer.

I mean, I grew up with Plummer! Weirdly, he’s one of the QBs who always comes to mind when I think about mid-2000s NFL players.

He was never great, but he was also super solid and the Broncos were still relevant back then because they were just coming out of the Elway years.

Anyway, Plummer retired from the league in 2007 – which is WILD – and finished his career with the most perfect stat line of all time: 29,000 yards, 161 touchdowns and 161 interceptions. He went 2-4 in the playoffs.

See what I mean? Nothing special, but always good enough to make just a tiny bit of noise. Always had GIANT shoulder pads, too.

Jake Plummer and the Broncos went to the AFC title game in 2006. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Anyway, Plummer hung ’em up in 2007, and is apparently a big mushroom farmer now in Colorado.

He’s the co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and extracts just outside of Denver since 2021.

After being replaced by Jay Cutler (!!!) in ’07, Plummer moved away from the NFL and started getting into CBD and hemp stuff back before it exploded.

According to reports, he even pushed the NFL to lean into it as opposed to painkillers, but they never budged.

Classic Roger Goodell.

Fast-forward a few years and Plummer is now a 47-year-old mushroom farmer living the dream.

What a time to be alive.