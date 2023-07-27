Former NFL Player Teyo Johnson Settles For Just $50K In $1.9 Million Harassment Suit

Videos by OutKick

Teyo Johnson, who filed a $1.9 million sexual harassment lawsuit against his former employer, has agreed to a settlement. He’ll receive around $50,000, according to the company.

The former Oakland Raiders tight end sued his ex-company Everyrealm and CEO Janine Yorio in January for allegedly being racist and encouraging him to sleep with his co-workers in a secret company-wide sex game.

Everyrealm is a Metaverse company whose backers include venture giant Andreessen Horowitz. Its celebrity endorsers include Paris Hilton and Will Smith.

According to Johnson, Yorio pressured him into “sexually harassing games” in which co-workers and clients were pressured to have sex with each other.

She also made several racist remarks to Johnson, who is black, and once called him a “stupid black person” and “the whitest black person,” according to the suit.

Teyo Johnson accused Everyrealm CEO Janine Yorio of rampant harassment and racism. (Credit: Getty and Everyrealm)

Johnson claimed the company forced him out when he turned down Yorio’s advances.

But Everyrealm said in court documents that Johnson was fired for falling asleep on the job and poor performance.

They even filed a counter-suit, accusing Johnson of libeling the company.

Everyrealm said Johnson made “extortionate” demands for a settlement totaling $1.9 million payout, according to court rulings.

The two sides ultimately agreed to settle for $51,456.

Teyo Johnson was a second-round pick out of Stanford in the 2003 NFL Draft. He played for the Raiders then Arizona Cardinals before bouncing around on a few practice squads until 2008. He also played two seasons for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.