Former New York Times Science Editor Criticizes Fauci For His Role on Lab Leak Theory

Dr. Fauci continues to be in the news after the lab leak theory received renewed interest recently.

The Department of Energy confirmed in February that it believes the pandemic most likely started in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Then President Joe Biden avoided questions about it from reporters.

The FBI also stated publicly that they believe the lab was most likely responsible for the origin of the pandemic.

And then the hammer fell; with a House committee revealing that information showed Dr. Anthony Fauci was at the center of efforts to dismiss the theory as a possibility.

Now, adding to the chorus of frustration with Fauci, the former editor of the New York Times Science page has spoken out against him as well.

During testimony, Nicholas Wade said that the former Chief Medical Advisor “Very successfully painted the lab leak as a conspiracy theory.”

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 17: Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2023 for the National Institutes of Health on Capitol Hill on May 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Fauci Helped Set Debate Because of His Own Mistakes

Wade also discussed the specific reasons why Fauci was so adamant in his efforts to dismiss the lab leak.

“Fauci was probably not too pleased to hear that the virus might have escaped from research that his agency had funded,” Wade explained.

He also mentioned how another subject matter scientist, Dr. Kristian Anderson rapidly changed his mind from considering the lab leak seriously to calling it a “crackpot theory.”

“Andersen in an email on Feb. 4 … [derided] the lab leak as a crackpot theory,” he said. “What made him change his mind? No new scientific evidence came to light.”

The likely explanation for the unjustified about face is that Fauci and former NIH Director Francis Collins asked for help “debunking” the theory.

He also pointed out that the media played a substantial role in affirming his preferred narrative.

“The national media swallowed the natural origin story, unskeptically,” Wade explained. “And once committed to it, failed to report important contradictory evidence.”

It’s important that qualified journalists like Wade are speaking out against Fauci. Throughout the pandemic, he’s enjoyed near universal protection in the media.

Because he shared their ideology and was perceived as the science-based, “anti-Trump,” Fauci was nearly immune from criticism.

But with Wade and others speaking out against him and uncovering Fauci’s role in suppressing debate, it’s further eroding trust in someone who doesn’t deserve it.

Hopefully this opens the floodgates of people coming forward to highlight Fauci’s mistakes.