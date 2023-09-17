Former NBAer Lamar Odom Crashes Mercedes-Benz

Videos by OutKick
Ex-Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom was involved in a one-vehicle car crash earlier this week.
The sober, former NBAer crashed his Mercedes-Benz into two parked cars in a residential area in Northridge, Calif. on Monday, according to TMZ Sports.
Authorities reportedly forewent giving Odom a field sobriety test; Odom admitted to not drinking prior to his crash at 3 a.m. that Monday morning.
The 43-year-old was visiting a friend and after leaving the house, Odom claims he dropped his phone while driving, leading to the crash.
READ: RECOVERING ADDICT LAMAR ODOM VISITS BAM MARGERA IN HOSPITAL AFTER RECENT MENTAL BREAKDOWN
Odom did not require medical attention at the scene of the crash. No one was in the two vehicles that Odom struck, per TMZ.
Despite being away from the NBA for more than a decade, Lamar Odom has built a reputation for helping troubled people dealing with substance issues rehabilitate.
The ex-NBA champ promotes rehabilitation for drug users, including opening three clinics in Los Angeles.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok