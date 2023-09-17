Former NBAer Lamar Odom Crashes Mercedes-Benz

Videos by OutKick

Ex-Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom was involved in a one-vehicle car crash earlier this week.

The sober, former NBAer crashed his Mercedes-Benz into two parked cars in a residential area in Northridge, Calif. on Monday, according to TMZ Sports.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: Lamar Odom attends OxeFit Mixer at the LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Game hosted by Magic Johnson and DJ D-Nice at Crypto.com Arena on December 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Authorities reportedly forewent giving Odom a field sobriety test; Odom admitted to not drinking prior to his crash at 3 a.m. that Monday morning.

The 43-year-old was visiting a friend and after leaving the house, Odom claims he dropped his phone while driving, leading to the crash.

Odom did not require medical attention at the scene of the crash. No one was in the two vehicles that Odom struck, per TMZ.

Despite being away from the NBA for more than a decade, Lamar Odom has built a reputation for helping troubled people dealing with substance issues rehabilitate.

The ex-NBA champ promotes rehabilitation for drug users, including opening three clinics in Los Angeles.