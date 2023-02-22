Former NBA Players Receive Prison Sentencings After Involvement In Benefits Fraud Scandal

Videos by OutKick

Several NBA players attempted to squeeze extra money out of the league’s Health & Welfare benefits and are now paying the price.

On Monday, two former players linked to the fraud case received their prison sentencing. And it’s safe to say that retirees will think twice about replicating these crimes after the stiff punishments.

Keyon Dooling and Alan Anderson were sentenced to 30 and 24 months in prison, respectively.

Alan Anderson, Oct. 2016. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

Keyon Dooling, July 2019. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The healthcare fraud and wire conspiracy case involved 18 former NBA players. According to the investigation, the players, led by Anderson, swindled over $4 million from the NBA over fake health insurance and benefits claims.

Dooling, a former first-round pick, played in the NBA from 2000 to 2013. He additionally worked for the league as NBPA Vice President and as an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz leading up to his arrest on April 27, 2022. He pocketed $363,000 from fake reimbursement claims and pinched almost $200,000 extra for other retired players.

Anderson recruited players into his fraud scheme and was responsible for over $700,000 in defrauded money.

According to CBS Sports, “Dooling must forfeit $449,250.50 and pay $547,495 in restitution. Anderson was ordered to forfeit $121,000 and pay $121,000 in restitution.”