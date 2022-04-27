Jazz Assistant Keyon Dooling Arrested Over NBA Fraud Case

Former NBA player and executive Keyon Dooling was arrested for his involvement in the healthcare fraud and wire conspiracy case, also involving 18 former players.

Dooling allegedly pocketed $350,000 from the illegal operation, which centered around former players taking advantage of the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan funds through false claims.

The players amassed roughly $5 million between 2017 and 2020.

On Wednesday, Dooling was added to the list of players involved in the scheme, along with two healthcare workers who assisted with the fake claims.

After years as the NBPA Vice President, Dooling joined Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s staff as a player development coach.

Utah Jazz assistant Keyon Dooling has been put on paid administrative leave, due to a legal case pending from his time with the NBA Players Association — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) April 27, 2022

The assistant coach informed the team of his pending arrest on Wednesday. Team officials issued a statement after placing Dooling on paid administrative leave.

“It is a case concerning his time at the National Basketball Players Association, prior to him joining our organization,” the announcement read. “Due to the ongoing legal process, we will refrain from further comment.”

The Jazz are in the midst of a Round 1 series against the Dallas Mavericks: down 3-2 and facing an elimination game on Thursday.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

