Former NBA Player Dante Exum Body-Slammed During EuroLeague Game When Fight Erupts

Videos by OutKick

A European playoff basketball game quickly escalated on Thursday when both teams began taking punches, and one player even got body-slammed!

The drama happened after two players from Real Madrid Balconesto and Partizan Belgrade got into each other’s face late in the fourth quarter of the EuroLeague playoff game.

Eventually one player pushes another and then all hell breaks loose. Former NBA player Dante Exum even gets slammed to the court like it’s a WWE match.

CHAOS IN MADRID 😲



A fight breaks out between Euro League's Real Madrid Balconesto and the Partizan Belgrade.



(via @matty_vanpersie)pic.twitter.com/4MA9pXrMaH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 27, 2023

Guerschon Yabusele slamming down Dante Exum 😳 pic.twitter.com/iEvAtsGZgk — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) April 27, 2023

The game ended up being called after nearly everyone was ejected. There’s been no word yet on possible suspensions.

Players ejected from Real Madrid-Partizan Belgrade EuroLeague brawl:



REAL MADRID:

Deck, Musa, Hezonja, Yabusele, Rodriguez, Hanga, Abalde, Fernandez, Randolph, Williams-Goss



PARTIZAN BELGRADE;

Lessort, Nunnally, Exum, Punter, Madar

Andjusic, Trifunovic, Papapetrou, Smailagic,… — Matteo Andreani (@matty_vanpersie) April 27, 2023

Dante Exum Is Now In The EuroLeague

Unfortunately for Exum, getting slammed to the court has been one of the biggest highlights of his pro career.

After being selected by the Utah Jazz with the No. 5 pick in the 2014 draft, Exum never lived up to his playing expectations, averaging just 5.7 points per game. After a brief stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers he went overseas and is now in the EuroLeague.

Partizan ended up winning last night’s game 95-80 and are up 2-0 in the best of 5 series.