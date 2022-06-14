Former Mike Tyson Opponent-Turned-Security-Guard Julius Francis Destroys Punk With One Punch Knockout

It’s been a big week for dads and fighting.

Monday, OutKick told you about the two travel baseball dads (allegedly) who were caught on tape throwing haymakers at a Texas pool complex and now we have the story of former Mike Tyson opponent Julius Francis, who now works security, knocking out some punk with one punch outside a London entertainment venue.

The 57-year old Francis, who lost via a second-round TKO to Tyson in 2000, showed in this new footage that he can still land a devastating right and just might deserve a rematch with Iron Mike after this performance. Call me crazy, but a 57-year-old Julius Francis vs. 55-year-old Tyson rematch just might be the perfect scenario now that this video has over 11 million views and climbing fast.

Let’s go to the tape!

Former British heavyweight champion Julius Francis (who fought Mike Tyson) now working as security at BOXPARK Wembley and dealing with some trouble today… [🎥 @GloryGloryTott]pic.twitter.com/MDL9yVLfZ9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 13, 2022

You’ll notice in the video that the guy wearing the blue du-rag yells “I hope you have a heart attack, you fat ****” at Francis before going after a smaller security guard.

Then he makes his way at Francis and walks right into a knockout punch from a guy who hung up the gloves in 2006.

The great news here, according to the Daily Mail, is that Francis’ boss has his back.

“Julius Francis, is ex UK heavyweight boxing champion, he is one of the nicest people I have ever met and helps train young underprivileged kids boxing in his spare time,” BoxPark CEO Roger Wade said in a statement.

“My understanding is that Julius and our security team spent 15 minutes stopping this man and his friends from abusing, spitting and hitting our customers and staff.

“They carefully escorted him from the premises under constant provocation and violence.

“Finally the person approached Julius in a confrontational manner and he defended himself.

“Acts of violence or abuse to any staff members should never be tolerated. How would you react if someone approached you violently? What would you do next if you were in my shoes?”

And there you have it, just another day of work for an ex-boxer-turned-bouncer. Mission accomplished.