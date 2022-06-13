Dads Get Into A Pool Fight For The Ages

Two bare-knuckled bad boys of fighting became breakout stars Sunday after their pool deck throwdown went viral and left some wanting more of these two barrel-chested bruisers.
“Tell @danawhite we gotta get the rematch set up asap,” video uploader, @JSantanaBack pleaded Sunday.
The details for this one are sketchy other than the fight went down in Texas, alcohol might’ve been involved and there might’ve been a sneak attack by the big boy in the green shorts who played the innocent card as his fellow dad and combatant yelled, “You came after me, motherf–kcer.”
Let’s get to the action! The first thing you need to watch for are all the MMA moves these two have perfected over their years of fighting. The left hooks. The hip tosses. The hammerfists. The ground and pound.
It’s all here in one video.
Plus, there’s even a Mexican judge in the ring who is in charge once things go to the ground and the two need to be brought back to their feet because they would just wrestle until one of them has a massive heart attack and flatlines right there on the pool deck.
Great work by all involved here. Now I need to know how this one ended. Hopefully, both asked for a shot of Fireball and an oxygen mask after this one was over.
Clearly travel ball dads.
After things calmed down, they joined forces to create a sorrynosalads weekend column. Genius
Bad sumo.
Pathetic. Nobody was a winner here besides the Mexican referee.
They should’ve made it a swimming pool toss, first in the pool loses.
A couple of walruses defending their turf.
My 4 yr old grandson throws a better punch than either of those two. And he’s hopped up on apple juice.
Always the same voice in the backgrounds of any fight, anywhere. Cheering them on, loving every second. Except there are usually more squealing with delight. Pitiful. And everyone is ALWAYS a better fighter than the participants. Of course, in this case, it wouldn’t be hard. Kudos to the one decent human trying to save these 2 guys from dropping over dead from vapor lock.