Former Michigan Coach Defends Jim Harbaugh, Tells Haters ‘Stop Whining’

Videos by OutKick

This is the Michigan and Jim Harbaugh drama I’m here for.

I don’t care for the court docs and possible suspensions. Doesn’t float my boat. But when an ex-assistant and current head football coach jumps in and tells the haters to quit bitching, my antenna comes to life.

That’s exactly what Charlotte coach Biff Poggi — what a damn name — did just a few moments ago in a post sent with such fury you could almost feel Poggi’s anger radiating through it.

Poggi’s got your back, Jim Harbaugh! And now, we have a fight on our hands.

“I have been quiet on the Michigan situation BUT NO longer,” he wrote. “I was closer to Jim Harbaugh over the last three years than anyone except his wife and kids. If Jim knew I would have known. I didn’t know and neither did he. I stake my reputation on it. Stop whining and get a better team.”

I have been quiet on the Michigan situation BUT NO longer.I was closer to Jim Harbaugh over the last three years than anyone except his wife and kids.if Jim knew I would have known. I didn’t know and neither did he. I stake my reputation on it.Stop whining and get a better team — Biff poggi (@BiffPoggi) November 10, 2023

Charlotte coach Biff Poggi defends Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

Biff!!! That’s what I’m talking about, baby! Poggi and Jim Harbaugh vs. Ryan Day and Brett Bielema — who ya got?

I’ve said all along, I don’t want to get involved in the serious stuff here. I want the drama. The finger-pointing. The name-calling. I want the gloves off and every single coach to pick a side.

That’s what we have here with Charlotte’s Biff Poggi. He stood by good buddy Jim Harbaugh for three seasons on that Michigan sideline and he couldn’t pick Connor Stalions out of a police lineup.

“I didn’t know, and neither did he.”

Case closed, haters.

Poggi, by the way, was an analyst at Michigan under Harbaugh back in 2016 before leaving to mold young football minds at the high school level for the next few seasons.

He returned to Ann Arbor in 2021 as an associate head coach before leaving to coach Charlotte this season. Sounds like he also enjoyed a couple dinners at the Harbaugh residence.

The 49ers are currently 3-6 and have a showdown with Memphis tomorrow afternoon. Poggi by a billion!