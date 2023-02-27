Former Mets Minor Leaguer Dies From Reported Heart Attack At 31

Videos by OutKick

Matt Pobereyko, a minor league pitcher who played in the Mets system in 2017 and 2018, has died at the age of 31. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Pobereyko passed away from a heart attack.

The Hammond, Indiana native made relief appearances at the Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A levels during the 2018 campaign. Pobereyko also saw time in the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins organizations during his career. He was pitching in Mexico at the time of his death and made an appearance on the bump as late as February 9, according to Getty.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and St. Paul Saints, two teams Pobereyko played for, shared the tragic news on social media over the weekend.

The Blue Wahoos join the baseball community in mourning the passing of Matt Pobereyko.



A member of our 2021 team, Matt was beloved on and off the field. Our prayers and love are with his family, friends, and teammates. pic.twitter.com/ZaOrToZjsS — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) February 26, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the passing of former Saints pitcher ('20) Matt Pobereyko. He was an incredible teammate and fierce competitor, but an even nicer person. He will be missed by all that knew him. We send our love to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JbRwh1oAws — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) February 26, 2023

READ: MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR DIES AFTER COLLAPSING IN THE MIDDLE OF BASKETBALL GAME

“Words cannot express the grief and sorrow we feel today for Matt’s family, friends, teammates and his fans,” Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said of his passing.

“He truly loved being an Explorer and being a part of this community. He was as fierce of a friend as he was as a competitor. We will miss him as a baseball player, but even more so as a friend.”

READ: BELGIAN GOALIE ARNE ESPEEL, 25, DIES SHORTLY AFTER SAVING PENALTY

Pobereyko played college baseball at Kentucky Wesleyan College where he posted an 11-4 record and an overall ERA of 1.4.