Former Lions RB Kerryon Johnson Says Matt Patricia Ended His Career

Former Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson is the latest player to absolutely despise ex-head coach Matt Patricia.

According to Kerryon, playing for the pencil-behind-the-ear head coach was similar to taking orders from a military general, and it cost him his knees and neck!

Tell us how you really feel, Kerryon!

Because playing for a military general left me down 2 knees and a neck https://t.co/FKNk6PweMp — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) March 14, 2023

Lions players did NOT like Matt Patricia

Well, that’s one way of putting it.

Johnson, who ran for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns in 54 games for the Lions, is just the latest of Patricia’s former pupils to take aim at the coach.

Cornerback Darius Slay once said that he didn’t particularly like Patricia’s “New England Way” of coaching, and safety Quandre Diggs was traded to the Seattle Seahawks three years ago after publicly questioning Patricia’s decision-making.

Kerryon Johnson didn’t love Matt Patricia.

Diggs, by the way, saw Johnson’s comments earlier this week and weighed in by firing off a couple laughing emojis.

“I’m still mad you made it out before me,” Johnson responded.

Don’t forget, Diggs also called Patricia out a few weeks ago by calling him an “A hole.”

As long as Gannon respects his players and not be an A Hole he’ll be better! 🤷🏾 https://t.co/AzAwrezxVV — Nino (@qdiggs6) February 17, 2023

And yes I’m still mad you made it out before me😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒😒 https://t.co/4iSDQEVy1c — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) March 14, 2023

Patricia joined the Lions in 2018 after serving as the DC for the Patriots. He was promptly fired less than three seasons later after going 13-29-1.