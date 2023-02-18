Another Former Lions Player Takes A Shot At Matt Patricia

Videos by OutKick
By this point, no one is under any illusions that the Matt Patricia era in Detroit was nothing but one big, grease fire. Still, if you needed more evidence, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is here to give it to you.
Diggs played safety in Detroit from 2015 to 2019. Patricia coached the Lions from 2018 to 2020, which means he was privy to everything that went down during a good part of Patricia’s tenure.
Now, NFL writer Dov Kleiman pointed out some similarities between Patricia’s hiring in Detroit, and newly-minted Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. He talked about how both men earned head coaching gigs after serving as defensive coordinators for dominant teams that lost the Super Bowl.
Gannon’s Eagles coughed up 38 to the Chiefs, not to Nick Foles, but instead a gimpy Patrick Mahomes.
There’s no doubt that there are some similarities. We’ll have to wait until next season to find out if history truly has repeated itself.
Then, practically out of nowhere, Quandre Diggs appeared and delivered a very blunt and direct response. It was the Twitter equivalent of a Bruce Lee one-inch punch to Patricia’s proverbial solar plexus.
Can confirm: Quandre Diggs is not a Matt Patricia fan.
The Lions organization wasn’t either because after two full seasons plus 11 games of a third in charge Detroit axed him. He returned to the warm embrace of the New England Patriots.
