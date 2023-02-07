Darius Slay Nukes Matt Patricia: ‘Acting Like We Asked To Be There’

Videos by OutKick

Darius Slay is definitely not a fan of Matt Patricia.

Patricia was Slay’s head coach on the Detroit Lions, and it’s not a secret their relationship was far from stellar. The talented CB was eventually traded to the Eagles in 2020 when it became clear he needed a change of scenery and Patricia was fired during the 2020 season.

The current Patriots staffer went 13-29-1 during his time leading the Lions. It was a terrible run, and Slay hasn’t exactly forgotten his opinion of Patricia.

Darius Slay and the Eagles will play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Darius Slay isn’t a fan of Matt Patricia.

During his media availability ahead of the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, Slay made it crystal clear he doesn’t hold Patricia in high regard at all.

“It was just weird how he came in like he was bigger and better than all of us. He was acting like we asked to be there. We do get selected. That was the crazy part about him,” Slay told the press when explaining his experiences with Patricia, according to the New York Post.

Darius Slay talks about his relationship with Matt Patricia in Detroit. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Slay also laid into Patricia for having issues with his offseason workout routine being with other elite players.

“He basically just said, ‘You are not in that category yet.’ At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now. I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his Xs and Os, but the disrespect is not what I’m with,” Slay added as he laid into his former coach.

Darius Slay isn’t a fan of Matt Patricia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Slay got the last laugh.

While Slay might have been shipped out of Detroit Prior to Patricia’s firing, it seems pretty obvious doing just fine.

He’s made the Pro Bowl five times in his career, is a very good CB and will be playing for a Super Bowl ring this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Patricia was fired by the Lions in humiliating fashion in his third year, went back to the Patriots and missed the playoffs this season. Their story arcs couldn’t be more different.

Darius Slay criticizes Matt Patricia. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Slay still carries that chip on his shoulder, and he doesn’t care who knows it. It’s not often you get athletes to be so open and honest. Slay isn’t in that category. He really didn’t like his time with Patricia and he doesn’t care who knows it.