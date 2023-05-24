Former Kent State RB, Steeler Eric Wilkerson Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison Over Fatal Stabbing

Videos by OutKick

Former Kent State football standout and Pittsburgh Steeler Eric Wilkerson is facing at least 12 years behind bars after fatally stabbing a man in 2022.

Wilkerson, 56, was indicted on aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and tampering with records in the fatal stabbing of Brian Weems II, according to Fox Cleveland 8. The outlet noted that Wilkerson pleaded guilty last week and had six charges dropped; still facing involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Wilkerson reportedly argued with the man before following him into a bathroom in his Cleveland apartment and stabbing him multiple times.

The grim scene will now cost Wilkerson between 12 and 17.5 years in jail. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court tacked on two years of probation upon release.

Running back Eric Wilkerson #40 of the Kent State University Golden Flashes runs with the football against the University of Pittsburgh Panthers during a college football game at Pitt Stadium on November 21, 1987 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pitt defeated Kent State 28-5. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Wilkerson enjoyed an exceptional career at Kent State from 1985 to 1989. The running back logged 3,830 yards and 36 touchdowns. He earned several honors at Kent State and had his number (40) retired by the team. Wilkerson won First-team All-MAC honors three times and earned AP Honorable Mention All-American honors in ’87 and ’88.

Wilkerson appeared in one regular season game and two postseason games for Pittsburgh. He played running back, then wide receivers for the Steelers. Wilkerson later signed with the Detroit Lions in a short stint.

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 21: Running back Eric Wilkerson #40 of the Kent State University Golden Flashes runs with the football against the University of Pittsburgh Panthers during a college football game at Pitt Stadium on November 21, 1987 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pitt defeated Kent State 28-5. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)