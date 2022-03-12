Four Kent State Players Set To Miss Time Over Profane Snapchat Video

Videos by OutKick

Rivalries went a step too far on Friday when an anticipated intrastate matchup between Kent State and Akron’s men’s basketball teams led to four players’ suspensions.

Four teammates on Kent State’s side of the beef posted a profanity-laced video on Friday night after the team’s win against Ohio, calling out Akron ahead of their MAC title game on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, four Golden Flashes members have been disciplined for the video, which showed the players flipping off the camera and yelling obscenities at their upcoming opponent in Akron.

The suspensions are critical hits to Kent State’s roster at the worst time possible.

Among the players set to miss time is lead guard Malique Jacobs, who put up a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds) against Ohio on Friday night.

Jacobs and reserves Cli’Ron Hornbeak and Julius Rollins are set to miss the first half of Saturday night’s game, while DJ Johnson — responsible for posting the video — has been suspended indefinitely.

Kent State’s Mens Basketball team has 4 of its players suspended for tonight’s game because of this video: pic.twitter.com/fXgvZjfhAs — O/Ver The Line (@OverTheLine__) March 12, 2022

Kent State released their response on Twitter: admonishing the conduct seen on tape by the young men.

“We are aware of a video posted by a member of the men’s basketball team. The behavior in the video does not reflect the core values of Kent State, nor does it live up to the standards we expect of our student-athletes.

“We expect all members of our Kent State community to act in accordance with our values and behavior to the contrary will not be tolerated.”

University statement on video posted to social media: pic.twitter.com/IYcG1w2mql — Kent State Athletics (@KentStAthletics) March 12, 2022

MAC Commissioner Dr. John Steinbrecher also released a public statement on the matter.

“I’m disappointed this occurred,” Dr. Steinbrecher said. “This does not represent the values of Kent State or the Mid-American Conference. However, I commend the leadership of Kent State for being proactive in addressing this matter and collaborating with my office to bring this situation to resolution.”

