Former Jockey Turned Content Creator Wears See-Through Dress & Nipple Tape To Black Tie Event

Libby Hopwood is taking black tie event attire to a whole new level. A level not many of us are going to experience. She’s used to changing things up from what is considered the norm and she’s absolutely done that with her black tie outfit.

The former jockey has already taken her talents from the racetrack to the world of content after an injury cut her career short. Her venture into “bets and boobs,” where she says she combines her fans’ “two favorite things” has been a huge success.

Since Libby launched her unique version of betting advice, she claims the subscription to her content pays for itself. She’s also leaned into making content that isn’t betting related.

The former Sky Racing broadcaster revealed recently that in addition to her content creating and handing out bets, she also likes to attend swinger parties with her partner.

“People always are lashing out, especially against our bodies and our sexuality because that is the most weaponized thing against women … It’s low hanging fruit, it’s easy to take a shot at it. I don’t care what they have to think.”

She added, “I don’t want to date other people, I’m happy to play with them at parties, I’m happy to have awesome friendships with them… Ben likes to date people and build connections.”

All of that leads to the black tie event that Libby attended this weekend. If I had to guess, I’d say that the party fell more in the swinger-type of black tie event than it did the traditional sort of event.

Libby Hopwood Has More To Offer Than Just Bets And Boobs

Libby wore a see-though dress with nipple tape in a post on X that featured a video and a picture of her black tie event attire.

She asked in the post, “Ever wondered what kinky folks wear to their black tie functions? Still the traditional train and pearl necklace.”

Still the traditional train and pearl necklace 😅🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/D0oKrm3jXf — Libby Hopwood (@LibbyHopwood) August 19, 2023

Despite some difficulty removing the tape, Libby didn’t have any other complaints about the look. It’s obviously not a look that will be well-received at every event so proceed with caution.

Although, the former jockey encourages anyone who wants to give it a try to go for it.

I don’t know about that. But if you’re looking for a way to liven up a black tie event this look will no doubt do that.