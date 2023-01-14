Former Jets Wide Receiver Brandon Marshall Really Wants Derek Carr To Join The Team

Former New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall made it quite clear – the Jets need to get a veteran quarterback this offseason.

And he has just the player in mind – Derek Carr.

The 6x Pro Bowler Marshall appeared on Up & Adams yesterday where he made his case for the Jets to move on from current quarterback Zach Wilson – who had a very rough year.

Derek Carr.. to the JETS says Brandon Marshall! 🛩 @BMarshall pic.twitter.com/tecaITJEMD — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 13, 2023

Marshall was adamant that if the Jets are serious about being contenders, they need to change their offensive gameplan in the immediate future. That path, unfortunately for Zach Wilson, most likely doesn’t include him.

Derek Carr is one of the biggest available quarterbacks this offseason, and the Raiders are looking to trade him. Despite him signing a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension last season, Carr was benched for the final two weeks of the season. Why? Because the team can save $30 million if he is either released or traded before February 15th.

Are the Jets done with Zach Wilson? (Credit: Getty Images)

THE JETS STARTED THREE DIFFERENT QUARTERBACKS THIS YEAR

The Jets meanwhile had a stellar defensive performance this year, finishing fourth in points and yards allowed.

The offense, however, was terrible. They finished in the bottom 10th of the league for the seventh year in a row, after losing the final six games of the season.

They also started three different quarterbacks this season. Not the best look for a team that had hopes of making the playoffs in the near future.

Where will Derek Carr end up next? (Credit: Getty Images)

As far as Wilson goes, it appears the writing may be on the wall for his future as the Jets starting quarterback. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 pick in 2021, but he has not worked out the way they hoped. Even though he excelled in certain moments this season, he mostly looked confused and unable to really perform the way an NFL quarterback should. That resulted in him not only being benched once, but twice this season.

Earlier this week the Jets fired their offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, which could be a sign that they are looking to change the direction of the offense.

One way to do that? Bringing in a veteran like Carr, who has set multiple records during his career with the Raiders as a 3x Pro Bowler.