Brandon Marshall Opens Up About His Own Scary Concussion Side-Effects Amid Tua Tagovailoa Situation

Following the scary scene of Tua Tagovailoa being stretchered off of the field after suffering a concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals, both current and former NFL players have started talking about their own experiences with concussions.

Brandon Marshall played 179 games in the NFL. There’s a very good chance that any player outside of a kicker and punter who has played that many games have suffered a concussion. Marshall certainly did throughout his career, but one, in particular, stands out.

Brandon Marshall Couldn’t Tie His Shoes Weeks After Concussion

Marshall recently joined Kay Adams on the ‘Up & Adams‘ podcast. He shared his thoughts about the current Tagovailoa situation and the concussion protocol in the NFL as a whole. The former NFL wideout reminisced on taking a major hit across the middle of the field during the 2009 season when with the Denver Broncos.

Both Adams and Marshall stated the hit occurred in 2010. But the Broncos played Washington the year prior, not in 2010.

The Denver Broncos Brandon Marshall watches the defense take the field after missing a pass from Chris Simms in the 4th quarter vs. the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. (Photo By Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Marshall admitted that he immediately knew he had suffered a concussion after the hit. Given that it was a contract year for him, he didn’t want to come out of the game and likely fail protocol to allow him to return. Multiple weeks after the hit, he was still dealing with serious side effects.

“For the next two and a half or three weeks after that hit, I couldn’t close my eyes without stumbling. I couldn’t tie my shoes and I didn’t let anyone know,” Marshall explained.

As Marshall explained, he had the benefit of there being a TV timeout just after the hit. This gave him enough time to compose himself and he stayed in the game and caught five passes in Denver’s loss in D.C.

Here is the specific hit Marshall is referring to, in a very grainy video: